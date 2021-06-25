The Crown Has Found Its John Major For Series 5, And Twitter Has A Lot Of Thoughts

The Crown’s latest casting announcement has been revealed, sparking a lot of conversation on Twitter. On Friday afternoon, the Netflix’s show’s official Twitter account revealed the show had found the actor set to portray former prime minister John Major in its upcoming fifth series. Alongside a black-and-white photo, they confirmed: “Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major in the fifth season of The Crown.”

Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/woMcTQtUmb — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) June 25, 2021

The casting caused quite a stir on Twitter, with many admitting they were feeling a little *ahem* conflicted about the Trainspotting star portraying the former PM:

Whaaat? I'm going to fancy John Major aren't I? https://t.co/3qU8ZiaE6e — Claire Jurecki (@cjurecki) June 25, 2021

I CANNOT FANCY JOHN MAJOR, IT WILL END ME



But also good for him 👏 https://t.co/poFhLwAGUU — PotentialPoet (@potentialpoet) June 25, 2021

You already made me have weird feelings about Thatcher and now you want me fancying John Major?? https://t.co/PKcPNGZabD — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) June 25, 2021

What's with all this casting of really hot actors as tories? https://t.co/rYf32tmpOH — Auntie Kimchi (@MoonJooDK) June 25, 2021

The resemblance is.. where 🤔



(Looks like Jonny could pull a Gilian Anderson pulling off Margaret Thatcher) https://t.co/iJDsPC0Je2pic.twitter.com/MqYIFfx9xR — Halief Ardiasyah (@halief) June 25, 2021

First Gillian Anderson as Thatcher, now this. https://t.co/HFwlTB4wMG — Josh Noble (@JoshTANoble) June 25, 2021

JOHNNY LEE MILLER? OH MY GOD WAIT I'M LOSING IT https://t.co/YuFTUrQ1zM — ✨S✨ (@wannabe_artiste) June 25, 2021

prepare yourselves for the horror of sexy John Major https://t.co/QravSEoPnF — What duck? (@geeoharee) June 25, 2021

at this rate they're going to have Timothy Chamalet play Matt Hancock in season five https://t.co/eywpAySokT — Stephen (@stepheniscowboy) June 25, 2021

This is the most incredible story I’ve seen all day…! https://t.co/JIOCY7qjxA — Geraldine Cooper (@GCooper79) June 25, 2021

Wait who’s playing Edwina Currie? https://t.co/YXumH9XthP — Marcus feat. Dusty (@marcusjdl) June 25, 2021

The British-American actor is perhaps best known for his performance as Simon “Sick Boy” Williamson in Trainspotting, later reprising the character in the 2017 sequel T2 Trainspotting. His other credits include the TV shows Dexter and Elementary, in which he played a modern-day Sherlock Holmes.