Following the success of The Crown’s fourth series, attention is now turning to who’ll be taking on the roles of key public figures in the 1990s when the royal drama returns to Netflix.

So far, we already know that Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce and Elizabeth Debicki also confirmed to be among the new batch of royals.

Well, it’s now been reported that bosses have found their star to play former prime minister Tony Blair – and he’ll be a very familiar face to anyone who watched Fleabag.

Yes, The Sun is reporting that Andrew “Hot Priest” Scott has been approached to appear as the former Labour leader.