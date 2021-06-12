Jonathan Pryce Receives Knighthood In Queen's Birthday Honours – Ahead Of The Crown Debut

The list of public figures who’ve been recognised as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year has been revealed, and British actor Jonathan Pryce is among them.

He has been awarded a knighthood for his services to drama, as well as his charity work.

However, we couldn’t help thinking about whether there might be a spot of awkwardness when the Oscar nominee heads up to receive his knighthood from a member of the Royal Family.

You see, as well as being known for roles in The Two Popes, The Wife and Game Of Thrones, Jonathan is one of the newest additions to The Crown.