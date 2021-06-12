Jonathan Pryce Receives Knighthood In Queen's Birthday Honours – Ahead Of The Crown Debut

The list of public figures who’ve been recognised as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year has been revealed, and British actor Jonathan Pryce is among them.
He has been awarded a knighthood for his services to drama, as well as his charity work.
However, we couldn’t help thinking about whether there might be a spot of awkwardness when the Oscar nominee heads up to receive his knighthood from a member of the Royal Family.
You see, as well as being known for roles in The Two Popes, The Wife and Game Of Thrones, Jonathan is one of the newest additions to The Crown.
He’ll be playing Prince Philip in the final two seasons of the royal Netflix drama, succeeding Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies in the role of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Celebrating his win, he said: “That the UK continues to honour those that work in the arts acknowledges the great contribution artists make to the way we live our lives.
“After almost 50 years as an actor I am proud to think that the work and ideals that I have shared with my friends and colleagues is being honoured in this way.”
Fellow The Crown alum Olivia Colman was previously awarded a CBE in 2019, just two weeks before making her debut as Queen Elizabeth II in the show.
Olivia received her honour from Princess Anne in October 2019, and went on to bag a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for her performance as the Queen.
Jonathan will make his debut as Prince Philip in the fifth series of The Crown, with Imelda Staunton set to take over from Olivia Colman in the lead role.