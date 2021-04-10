Netflix Matt Smith as Prince Philip in The Crown

He said: “I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. “Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. “Thank you for your service old chap – it won’t be the same without you.” Matt was replaced in The Crown by Tobias for series three and four, opposite Olivia Colman as the Queen.

Netflix Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Tobias wrote on Twitter: “If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I’m fairly sure he wouldn’t want an actor who portrayed him on TV giving their opinion on his life, so I’ll leave it to Shakespeare. “‘O good old man! how well in thee appears. The constant service of the antique world…’ RIP.”

A statement from the show, written by Peter Morgan, said: “Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. “Our thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time.”

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images Prince Philip pictured in 2002