Netflix has offered a first look at Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as the new Princess Diana and Prince Charles in The Crown.
The actors are taking over from Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor for the upcoming fifth series of the hit royal drama.
With filming currently underway, the official Crown Twitter account released the first pictures of the newcomers in their roles, and as you can see, their likeness is just a striking as their predecessors.
Elizabeth and Dominic are just two of the new cast members for The Crown’s fifth series, which jumps ahead in time from the events of the fourth season.
Imelda Staunton is leading the brand new cast as The Queen, with Sir Jonathan Pryce taking over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.
Lesley Manville will be portraying Princess Margaret, while Jonny Lee Miller is also set to play former prime minister John Major.
Reports previously suggested that Fleabag star Andrew Scott was being eyed for the role of fellow former prime minister Tony Blair.
The fifth series of The Crown is set to debut on Netflix next year. Series 1-4 are are available to stream now.