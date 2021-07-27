Sarah Ferguson Claims She Was Snubbed By The Crown After Making Offer To Show Boss

Sarah Ferguson has claimed she had her offer to help inform The Crown snubbed. The Duchess of York said she reached out to Andy Harries, an executive producer of Netflix’s hit royal drama, offering her input. “I said to him, ‘Why can’t I help my character?’ ” she told Town And Country magazine. However, the publication reports that her offer was declined.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Sarah also joked about how she has barely been featured in The Crown’s four series so far, despite being married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996. “Hello?” she joked. “Where is Fergie?” Fergie – portrayed by Jessica Aquilina – has only made a cameo appearance in series four in a scene centred on her wedding to Prince Andrew. Despite the snub from The Crown, it still seems like Fergie is a fan of the show, telling Us Weekly earlier this year: “I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent.”