We’re enjoying UK holidays in our millions this summer and some locations may feel more familiar than you expected.

Some of the nation’s most popular holiday destinations have also been featured in our favourite TV shows, with the UK’s historic castles, stately homes and stunning beaches appearing on the small screen.

Advertisement

If you’ve got a holiday booked, add a day trip to these filming locations, compiled by the broadband team at Uswitch, and follow in the footsteps of your favourite characters.

Bridgerton – Royal Crescent, Bath

Advertisement

Set in England’s Regency era, Bridgerton had several beautiful filming locations that you can visit while on your staycation this year.

Bath proved to be a prime location for the period drama’s first series, with the beautifully historic Holburne Museum being used as Lady Danbury’s home and the Royal Crescent acting as the exterior to the Featherington Home. You’ll find the latter at 1 Royal Crescent, Bath, BA1 2LR.

Advertisement

Fingers crossed for an encounter with the Duke.

Sex Education, University of South Wales – Caerleon

With rolling hills and scenic backdrops, Sex Education has more than a few dreamy locations you should visit while away this summer.

The coming of age smash hit show has seen eager fans travel to Wales and visit some of the show’s most iconic locations, from Jean and Otis’s house by the River Wye to Moordale High.

Advertisement

The latter, the show’s main set, was actually filmed using the old University of South Wales campus in Caerleon, which closed in 2016. Find it at Lodge Rd, Caerleon, Newport NP18 3QT.

Peaky Blinders, Arley Hall – Cheshire

Peaky Blinders is famously set in Birmingham just after the first world war, but its shooting locations are spread across the UK.

If you find yourself in the north of England, then why not visit the beautiful Arley Hall in Cheshire? The stunning manor house doubles as Tommy Shelby’s Arrow House where the library is transformed into the gang leader’s study. Find it at Back Ln, Arley, Northwich CW9 6NA.

The Crown, Belvoir Castle – Leicestershire

Looking for a holiday fit for royalty? The Crown is filmed in a number of beautiful castles and stately homes across the UK.

Stood proudly on the hilltop in Belvoir is the stunning castle and stately home Belvoir Castle. The famous building was used as a double for the interior of Windsor Castle throughout the series, so if you are ready to get lost in the history of Leicestershire, we recommend visiting here while in the area. Find it at Grantham, NG32 1PE.

Poldark, Kynance Cove – Cornwall

Cornwall has long been a favourite for holidays in the UK and is home to some of the best sandy beaches in England. But that’s not all it’s famous for.

The destination has been a key filming location for the hit TV show Poldark including the beach at Kynance Cove. This stunning setting has gorgeous blue waters and sky-high cliff tops that enclose the beach, making it that little bit more private for holidaymakers. Find it at Kynance Cove, Helston, TR12 7PJ.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones, Castle Ward – Northern Ireland

Yes, we know you’re still reeling from that finale, but if you want to relive the glory days of Game of Thrones, head to Northern Ireland.

The show spent a few of its series filming in various picturesque locations in NI, including Castle Ward, which was the home of House Stark, Winterfell, for seasons one and two. The castle offers idyllic hillsides and gothic structures, along with a Game of Thrones tour that will make you feel like you are part of the show. Find it at Catle Ward, Strangford, Downpatrick BT30 7BA.

Downton Abbey, Highclere Castle – Hampshire

Downton Abbey fans may want to plan a day trip to the stunning Highclere Castle if you’re in Hampshire or nearby Berkshire.

The venue, which sits on the border of the two counties, already had many claims to fame before the show, but it’s now an iconic location.