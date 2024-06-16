Prince Louis Busts Out Adorable Dance Moves While Watching Parade

Prince Louis has a history of stealing the show at royal events, and his antics were on full display at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour in London.
The annual military parade serves as the official celebration for the king or queen’s birthday. This year’s event was especially noteworthy, as it marked Kate Middleton’s first return to public engagements since December. The Princess of Wales revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.
As the family looked out over the Horse Guards Parade from the Major General’s Office, Louis appeared to make Kate laugh as he held his hands behind his back and swayed his hips along to bagpipe music. (Watch the video of his dancing here.) At one point, he threw his sister, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, a mischievous grin. She looked markedly less amused than their mother.
Louis was also caught on camera yawning and playing with a curtain cord.
All in all, the clips seem to show the prince enjoying Trooping the Colour more than he did in 2022, when the then-4-year-old was photographed screaming and covering his ears.