Twitter Is Obsessed With Prince William's Vaccination Gun Show

The Duke of Cambridge got his shot from NHS staff at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday, and he and wife Kate Middleton have since posted a photo of the vaccination on their various social media accounts.

It looks like Prince William ’s Covid-19 vaccine came with some mighty big guns.

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb

But while the photo was meant to promote the value of getting the Covid-19 shot, many people were focused on “guns” – specifically the one located where the duke’s right arm is supposed to be.

The pic got people pumped (in a manner of speaking).