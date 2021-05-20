Twitter Is Obsessed With Prince William's Vaccination Gun Show

It looks like Prince William’s Covid-19 vaccine came with some mighty big guns.
The Duke of Cambridge got his shot from NHS staff at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday, and he and wife Kate Middleton have since posted a photo of the vaccination on their various social media accounts.
But while the photo was meant to promote the value of getting the Covid-19 shot, many people were focused on “guns” – specifically the one located where the duke’s right arm is supposed to be.
The pic got people pumped (in a manner of speaking).
One woman was so impressed by William’s muscles that she made a humble request to his father, Prince Charles: “He needs another jab in the other arm.”