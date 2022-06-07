Prince William And Kate Middleton Joke About Prince Louis' Hilarious Antics

Prince Louis was the breakthrough hit at his great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and his parents are embracing it.

The little royal captivated onlookers as he unabashedly acted his age, rotating between excited and cuddly, cheeky, bored and just plain over it during the festivities to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

Advertisement

“What a fantastic weekend of celebrations,” Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote on their official Twitter account Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked all those who participated in the festivities across London and the U.K.

Advertisement

“We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… ” they added.

What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/HnyN0wOn1l — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2022

Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/H5NlpIIeAl — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2022

We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀 (3/3)



W & C pic.twitter.com/HFgK72kU05 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2022

Prince Louis watched parts of the jubilee with his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George; his parents; his grandfather Prince Charles and Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. They all joined the 96-year-old queen for an appearance from her balcony Sunday.

Advertisement