Prince William Stuns Fans By Admitting He Hasn't Seen This 1 Movie

Prince William made a surprising admission at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

The Prince of Wales, who has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, attended the awards show solo, as Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery.

During a conversation with executives at the show, William said that he was “a big fan of Christopher Nolan.”

“I’ll be pleased if he wins, I loved Oppenheimer,” he said, according to The Telegraph.

But it seems William has only completed one half of the “Barbenheimer” double bill, and hasn’t actually seen the biggest film of 2023.

“I haven’t watched Barbie yet, but I want to,” he said.

Prince William arrives at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18 in London. Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

The prince also admitted that he’d watched “the fewest” films he’d “ever done before,” and understandably alluded to his wife’s condition.

“But hopefully we’ll catch up. I’ll make my list tonight,” he said. “She does love the BAFTAs.”

Oppenheimer ultimately won seven awards at Sunday’s BAFTAs, presumably leaving William pleased.

Margot Robbie, who starred in and co-produced Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, shared a funny moment with William and Kate at the BAFTA Awards in February 2020.

Robbie attended the show that year and accepted an award on behalf of her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt, who didn’t make the trip overseas.

When Pitt won a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Robbie read out a speech he’d prepared.

“He’s going to name this ‘Harry,’” Robbie said, holding the BAFTA in the air.

“He is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him,” she continued ― a reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who’d announced their move to North America a few weeks earlier.