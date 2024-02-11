Prince Harry Has Jolly Good Time Roasting American Football At NFL Honors

Prince Harry shouldn’t quit his day job (well, he did that already.)
But the Duke of Sussex ably riffed on American football at the NFL Honors Thursday in Las Vegas, just days ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl there.
In presenting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the royal told the crowd:
“I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own. Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards. Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offence and defence, that makes sense. And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let’s just make it 18 weeks. Genius.”
The prince then handed out the Man of the Year award to Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who was stoked to be the recipient for his community service and on-field exploits. He was also thrilled to get the award from the duke.
“I’m just shocked,” he said. “That’s Prince Harry!”
The prince had just returned to the US from the UK to visit his father, King Charles after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.
Harry made the trip to London without his wife Meghan Markle, who remained in California with their two children. The couple moved there after they stepped away from royal duties in 2020.