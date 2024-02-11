Prince Harry Has Jolly Good Time Roasting American Football At NFL Honors

LOADING ERROR LOADING

But the Duke of Sussex ably riffed on American football at the NFL Honors Thursday in Las Vegas, just days ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl there.

In presenting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the royal told the crowd:

“I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own. Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards. Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offence and defence, that makes sense. And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let’s just make it 18 weeks. Genius.”

Prince Harry did not come to play at the NFL Honors! 😅#SuperBowl | #NFL pic.twitter.com/zDpEQbaSPV — ITV Sport (@ITVSport) February 9, 2024

The prince then handed out the Man of the Year award to Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who was stoked to be the recipient for his community service and on-field exploits. He was also thrilled to get the award from the duke.

“I’m just shocked,” he said. “That’s Prince Harry!”

"When I talk about my dad, he wore No. 34. He's been with me the entire time. He's been with me every step of the way. But I know there was another No. 34 who was helping me. This man Walter Payton."



An emotional #WPMOY speech from @CamHeyward (by @Nationwide) #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/aalIEyWIOQ — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2024

The prince had just returned to the US from the UK to visit his father, King Charles after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

