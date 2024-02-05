Prince Harry To Fly Back To UK To Be With King Charles After Father's Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry and King Charles in 2019 SOPA Images via Getty Images

Prince Harry is to fly to London to be with his father after the King’s shock cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken with King Charles about his condition and will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days, a source close to Prince Harry has said.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US after their suggested “half in-half out” approach to royal life was rejected.

In Harry and Meghan’s primetime Oprah interview in 2021, Harry said Charles stopped taking his calls when he was trying to discuss stepping down as a working royal.

“My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that,” Harry told Winfrey.

Harry has a long-running rift with his brother, the Prince of Wales. Charles pleaded with his sons to reconcile at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021. “Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery,” Charles allegedly said.

A previously unseen portrait of King Charles taken during a state visit to France last year. Royal Family

The palace did not go into detail about the kind of cancer the King has, or its severity, but said he has begun treatment.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a statement shared with HuffPost.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

The palace made sure to note that the monarch “will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual”.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace said, adding that Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”