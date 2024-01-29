Kensington Palace Gives Update On Kate Middleton’s Condition Following Abdominal Surgery

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kensington Palace said in a new statement on Monday that Kate Middleton is “making good progress” and has left the hospital to return home to Windsor after undergoing “planned” abdominal surgery on Tuesday, 16 January.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the palace said in a statement shared with HuffPost. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

The palace previously issued a statement notifying the public about the Princess of Wales’ surgery and condition on Wednesday, 17 January.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace statement, shared with HuffPost, said. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The palace added that while she understands the interest in her well-being, “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share,” the statement added.

