Here's How Prince William Really Feels About The Crown, Claims Royal Biographer's Book

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Prince William is next in line for the British crown — but not impressed by the titular show.

The Prince of Wales features prominently in the acclaimed Netflix series, which recently concluded after six dramatic seasons. According to The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy by royal biographer Robert Hardman, William wasn’t watching.

In excerpts published Tuesday, an anonymous source claimed William favours action movies over prestige TV. Unlike his younger brother Prince Harry, who signed a massive deal with Netflix in 2022, William has actively decided not even to mention “The Crown.”

Advertisement

“The Prince … rolls his eyes when people say that ‘it’s just drama,’” the insider told Hardman in an excerpt published by Daily Mail. “Yet, he will not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time.”

“Superhero movies are, apparently, a particular favourite, especially Deadpool and all things Batman-related,” wrote Hardman in another excerpt per Daily Mail, in reference to the Ryan Reynolds-led comic book franchise and Gotham City’s fictional caped crusader.

The Crown has explored different members of the royal family, with admitted creative liberties. It most recently chronicled William’s early relationship with his wife, Kate Middleton, and the tragic death of his beloved mother, Princess Diana.

While the prestigious drama said goodbye after winning 21 Emmys and eight Golden Globes during its seven-year run, William has reportedly been dismayed with the series for years now — and allegedly felt “his parents are being exploited” by the program.

Advertisement

William (left) and Harry appear to have entirely different perspectives on "The Crown." Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, told James Corden in 2021 that it’s only “loosely based on the truth” and doesn’t “pretend to be news.” Harry also explained that he was “way more comfortable” with The Crown than he is with misinformed tabloid articles about his family.

Last year, he even admitted having watched The Crown while leisurely fact-checking it.