Netflix Gives Update After Reports About Relationship With Meghan And Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Associated Press

Netflix has spoken out after reports about its relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry signed a deal with the streaming giant – rumoured to be worth $100 million (around £78.6 million) – in 2021.

So far, they’ve released the documentary series, Harry + Meghan, and another docuseries titled Live To Lead.

Other projects in the pipeline from their Archewell production company include a Charles Dickens reimagining called Bad Manners, and Harry’s documentary series about the Invictus Games.

Meghan’s animated children’s series Pearl was quietly dropped last May.

On Monday evening, The Sun published a story alleging that the royal couple would get “the rest” of the money as part of the deal “only if they produce content of real interest”.

The streaming giant has now insisted its partnership with the pair is still going strong following the latest report.

A Netflix spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight (via The Mirror): “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions.

“Harry + Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart Of Invictus.”

A promotional photo for Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary series Netflix

A spokesperson for Archewell said: “New companies often make changes in their start-up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We’re more equipped, focused and energised than ever before.”

It was also noted the company had recently hired actor and producer Tracy Ryerson as head of scripted content.

Earlier this month, it was announced Meghan and Harry’s big-money deal with Spotify has come to an end.

In December 2020, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had inked a multi-year partnership with Spotify to produce and present podcasts with the streaming service, reportedly worth millions of dollars.