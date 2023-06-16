Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Big-Money Spotify Deal Comes To An End

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the premiere of The Lion King in 2019 Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big-money deal with Spotify has come to an end, the royal couple has confirmed.

In December 2020, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had inked a multi-year partnership with Spotify to produce and present podcasts with the streaming service, reportedly worth millions of dollars.

For around the first year of their deal with the platform, Harry and Meghan released just one podcast, which served as a one-off festive special featuring their son Archie and a host of celebrity friends.

However, in a joint statement from the Sussexes and Spotify, it’s now been confirmed they have “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together”.

“Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” a representative for the pair’s production company Archewell has confirmed to the Wall Street Journal.

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games last year Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Archetypes ran for 12 episodes and won the award for Best Podcast at the People’s Choice Awards last year, while Meghan scooped the Entertainment Podcast Host prize at the Gracie Awards in March.

Prior to their Spotify deal being announced, Harry and Meghan also teamed up with the streaming platform Netflix.