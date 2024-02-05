King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Buckingham Palace Says

New photograph of King Charles released by Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

The palace did not go into detail about the kind of cancer the monarch has, or its severity, but said he has begun treatment.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace said in a statement shared with HuffPost.

Advertisement

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

The palace made sure to note that the monarch “will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual”.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace said, adding that Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Advertisement

Charles underwent surgery last week, after the palace announced in January that he was seeking “treatment for an enlarged prostate”. At the time, the palace described the king’s condition as “benign”.

The king’s diagnosis comes as his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that saw her hospitalised for about two weeks. She is “making good progress,” according to a statement from the palace, and returned home to Windsor last week.

Prince Harry, who quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, is expected to fly to the UK in the coming days to see his father.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Charles departed from royal tradition with his openness about his prostate condition. For centuries Britain’s royal family remained tight-lipped about health matters.

Advertisement

The British public wasn’t told that Charles’ grandfather, King George VI, had lung cancer before his death in February 1952 at the age of 56.