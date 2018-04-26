All Parents Can Relate To Prince William's Struggle To Stay Awake During Remembrance Service

All parents will remember well the sleepless nights that come with the arrival of a new baby, and it seems no one is exempt from the tiredness.
This is after the Duke Of Cambridge was pictured supposedly trying to stop himself from falling asleep during the annual Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey yesterday.
Just two days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, whose name is still yet to be announced, the father-of-three attended the ceremony with his brother Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle.
During the readings, the Duke seems to be struggling to keep his eyes open and parents have taken to Twitter to send their support.
Even people who aren’t parents are sympathising.
One person had a suggestion for him trying to stay awake next time.
We hope he manages to get a good night’s sleep soon.