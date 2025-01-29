Princess Beatrice Welcomes 'Tiny And Perfect' Baby Girl Ahead Of Spring Due Date

via Associated Press Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Her baby was originally due in the spring, Sky News reported, however she arrived several weeks early weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

Beatrice, 36, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 41, have named their newborn daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose. Both baby and mum are doing well.

Athena was born on Wednesday 22 January at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.

Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo married in 2020 before welcoming their first child together, Sienna Elizabeth, in 2021.

Edoardo also has a son, Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, who is now eight years old and he shares with ex-fiancee, Dara Huang.

A post from The Royal Family’s Instagram account, which shared a photo of Athena, reads: “Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

“Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna.”

Members of the public shared their well-wishes and were quick to comment on the name, which is of Greek origin and means “wisdom”.

“Aww such wonderful news!! I absolutely love her name. Welcome to the world baby Athena,” one person commented.

Another said: “How wonderful. Gorgeous baby and lovely name!”

In a separate Instagram post, Edoardo described his new daughter as “tiny and absolutely perfect”.

“We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her,” he wrote.