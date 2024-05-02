Princess Charlotte of Wales at the Wimbledon 2023 men's final, looking like the queen of cool. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte is 9!

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their daughter’s birthday by sharing an adorable new photo of the young one on Thursday.

“Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! 🎂 Thank you for all of the kind messages today,” the two captioned the photo, which was taken by the Princess of Wales.

Advertisement

Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! 🎂



Thank you for all of the kind messages today.



📸 The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/2DSDiuO93c — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2024

Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born on May 2, 2015, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Charlotte’s birthday is just a few days after her parents’ wedding anniversary. Kate and William, who tied the knot on April 29, 2011, celebrated 13 years of marriage together on Monday.

The royal couple marked the date by sharing a never-before-seen portrait from their nuptials, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington.

Advertisement

Just last week, the Wales family celebrated another birthday, as William and Kate’s youngest child, Prince Louis, turned 6.