Prince William And Kate Middleton Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary With A Never-Before-Seen Photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday with a sweet new photo of the couple.

“13 years ago today!” the couple said in a caption on their shared Instagram account.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were married in front of nearly 2,000 guests on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey.

The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge smile following their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in London. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The new picture comes amid a trying time for the couple, as the Princess of Wales recently shared in March that she was diagnosed with cancer.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the royal said in a video announcing her diagnosis.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Kate said, referencing the abdominal surgery she underwent in January. “But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Kate’s health news comes amid King Charles’ own cancer diagnosis, which Buckingham Palace announced on February 5.

Neither Kate nor Charles have released what kind of cancer they have, or the severity.

Charles is set to step out for his first official public engagement in some time on Tuesday, the palace announced last week.