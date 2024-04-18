Prince William Makes First Appearance Following Kate's Cancer News

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Prince William made his first appearance on Thursday, about four weeks after his wife, Kate Middleton, revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William visited a food distribution charity in Surrey, southeast England, called Surplus to Supper. He met with volunteers there.

Back on duty. Prince William is back in public for the first time since Kate’s cancer announcement before Easter.

— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 18, 2024

The Princess of Wales said in a video released on March 22 that her doctors discovered her cancer following a planned abdominal surgery in January. Initially, her condition was thought to be noncancerous.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the princess said at the time.

Kate did not reveal what type of cancer she was diagnosed with, nor its severity.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said that the royal began undergoing preventative chemotherapy in late February, but added that the palace “will not be sharing any further private medical information.”

“The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do,” the spokesperson shared.

Kate’s bombshell diagnosis came at an already arduous time for the royal family.