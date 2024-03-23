Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Supportive Message After Kate Middleton's Cancer News

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement shared with HuffPost.

Advertisement

In a video shared by Kensington Palace on Friday, the Princess of Wales spoke about her health struggles over the last few months.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she explained. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” the Princess of Wales said, adding that “it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Advertisement

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Kate ended her message by saying that she looks forward to being back at work when she is able, but she is now focusing on “making a full recovery.”

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she added.

The news comes at a shocking time for the royal family, as Buckingham Palace previously announced on February 5 that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, but did not specify the type or the cancer’s severity.

The cancer was discovered following a procedure the king underwent at the hospital for an enlarged prostate.