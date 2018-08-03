Princess Eugenie Is Planning A Plastic-Free Wedding - Here's How You Can Have One Too

The trend for plastic-free living appears to have hit the royal household, as Princess Eugenie has said she wants to have a plastic-free wedding when she gets married to her fiancé Jack Brooksbank in October.

In an interview with Vogue, Eugenie said much or her wedding planning had involved considering how to make it plastic-free.

“My whole house is anti-plastic now – and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well,” she told the magazine.