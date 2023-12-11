Princess Of Wales Joined By Royal Children To Volunteer At Baby Bank

The Princess of Wales and her children have taken part in an afternoon of volunteering at a baby bank in Windsor to help out with the charity’s Christmas gift appeal.

The princess took Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis to The Baby Bank in Maidenhead, near their Windsor home, with a video showing the youngsters busily packing boxes of gifts for less fortunate children.

Advertisement

In the footage (see top of article), Kate is seen with her arm around George, saying: “You can see how rewarding this work is, knowing that you’re helping out others” and her son replies “yes”.

It also shows Charlotte and George each holding a festive bag and placing items inside. Louis seems particularly excited by a giant toy King Kong, grabbing it and exclaiming: “This is a big guy!”

The Baby Bank was founded in 2015 and supports children from birth up to the age of 16 whose families may need essential items, from school uniforms and beds to toys and buggies.

Will Warr

Advertisement

Will Warr

Will Warr

Working in the counties of Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, and bordering areas in the London Borough of Hillingdon, the charity has supported around 7,000 families so far this year, with the festive season a busy period for the organisation.