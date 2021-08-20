Led By Donkeys Takes On Priti Patel Over Her Afghan Refugees Cap

Priti Patel was targeted by activists on Thursday when they released an emotional video outside of the Home Office attacking the Afghanistan refugee resettlement.

Led By Donkeys used a van with a digital screen to share a gut-wrenching clip of Zarlasht Halaimzai, a Brit with Afghan roots, as she appealed for Patel to help those currently “full of fear” in Afghanistan.

The home secretary was defending the government’s decision to resettle just 20,000 Afghan refugees in the next five years on Thursday.

Only a quarter of them will be allowed to enter the UK in the next year because, according to Patel, Britain “cannot accommodate 20,000 people in one go”.

Just minutes after said this on Sky News, Led By Donkeys posted their video of Halaimzai on Twitter with the caption: “A message for Priti Patel.”

Halaimzai, also the co-founder and CEO of Refugee Trauma, started her message by greeting Patel and saying: “I am sorry to interrupt your day, but I have an important message for you about Afghanistan.”

She explained how her family left the country years ago “because we feared for our lives”.