Misogyny and Racism Revealed By Police Watchdog A 'Failure Of Leadership', Priti Patel Says

Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images

The uncovering of racism, sexism and homophobia within the Metropolitan Police shows a “failure of leadership”, Priti Patel has said.

The home secretary said she was “appalled and sickened” by the findings of a report by the police watchdog, which found evidence of “disgraceful” behaviour by some officers.

Patel was speaking as she gave evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee.

Scotland Yard’s reputation took a further hit yesterday following the publication of the Independent Office for Police Conduct ’s (IOPC) report, which found there was “a culture of misogyny, harassment, racism and homophobia” within the force.

Disturbing messages showed officers at Charing Cross station had joked about rape and domestic violence, with one saying: “I would happily rape you” and “if I was single I would happily chloroform you”.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick faced further calls to resign following the report’s publication.

Asked by Home Affairs Committee chair Diana Johnson whether she believed the Met was “institutionally misogynistic”, Patel replied: “I personally think, and I have spoken about this many times, that there are problems with the culture, and some aspects of the culture, within the Metropolitan Police.

“I do think there are some very, very serious and significant matters that need, not just following up, but further investigation.”

She said it was “quite clear” that issues in the Met were not “one-off incidences”.

“We have seen now too, too many times, too many instances where, in policing, we just see the most appalling behaviours, the most appalling conduct.

“I also think it shows a failure of leadership in some quarters.”

However, Patel said she did have confidence in Dick but that “change is required”.

“In terms of failure of leadership, the fact that those behaviours were allowed to take place, there were no disciplinary actions, no-one saying that’s wrong, that is actually about leadership in policing,” she said.

“I’m very clear and upfront with the Commissioner about the problems that we see in the Metropolitan Police.

“And I’m very challenging directly with the Commissioner and I will continue to be so because the public want answers.”

The home secretary did not rule out a Macpherson-style report into policing — set up after the murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence — but said there was already the existing Angiolini inquiry following Everard’s murder by former officer Wayne Couzens.

In its report, the IOPC said the messages were described as “banter”, which “became a cover for bullying and harassment”.

It cited references to officers going to a festival dressed as known sex offenders and a molested child, an officer assaulting his partner and a failure to report, challenge or appropriately deal with such allegations.