Misogyny and Racism Revealed By Police Watchdog A 'Failure Of Leadership', Priti Patel Says

The uncovering of racism, sexism and homophobia within the Metropolitan Police shows a “failure of leadership”, Priti Patel has said.
The home secretary said she was “appalled and sickened” by the findings of a report by the police watchdog, which found evidence of “disgraceful” behaviour by some officers.
Patel was speaking as she gave evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee.
Scotland Yard’s reputation took a further hit yesterday following the publication of the Independent Office for Police Conduct ’s (IOPC) report, which found there was “a culture of misogyny, harassment, racism and homophobia” within the force.
Disturbing messages showed officers at Charing Cross station had joked about rape and domestic violence, with one saying: “I would happily rape you” and “if I was single I would happily chloroform you”.
Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick faced further calls to resign following the report’s publication.
Her leadership has been strongly criticised following a series of scandals, including its handling of Sarah Everard’s death, the discovery that officers had photographed the bodies of two murdered sisters and its initial decision not investigate the Downing Street parties held in lockdown.
Asked by Home Affairs Committee chair Diana Johnson whether she believed the Met was “institutionally misogynistic”, Patel replied: “I personally think, and I have spoken about this many times, that there are problems with the culture, and some aspects of the culture, within the Metropolitan Police.
“I do think there are some very, very serious and significant matters that need, not just following up, but further investigation.”
She said it was “quite clear” that issues in the Met were not “one-off incidences”.
“We have seen now too, too many times, too many instances where, in policing, we just see the most appalling behaviours, the most appalling conduct.
“I also think it shows a failure of leadership in some quarters.”
However, Patel said she did have confidence in Dick but that “change is required”.
“In terms of failure of leadership, the fact that those behaviours were allowed to take place, there were no disciplinary actions, no-one saying that’s wrong, that is actually about leadership in policing,” she said.
“I’m very clear and upfront with the Commissioner about the problems that we see in the Metropolitan Police.
“And I’m very challenging directly with the Commissioner and I will continue to be so because the public want answers.”
The home secretary did not rule out a Macpherson-style report into policing — set up after the murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence — but said there was already the existing Angiolini inquiry following Everard’s murder by former officer Wayne Couzens.
In its report, the IOPC said the messages were described as “banter”, which “became a cover for bullying and harassment”.
It cited references to officers going to a festival dressed as known sex offenders and a molested child, an officer assaulting his partner and a failure to report, challenge or appropriately deal with such allegations.
The IOPC explained: “We believe these incidents are not isolated or simply the behaviour of a few ‘bad apples’.”
The watchdog’s regional director, Sal Naseem, said: “The behaviour we uncovered is disgraceful and fell well below the standards expected of the officers involved.
“While these officers predominantly worked in teams in Westminster, which have since been disbanded, we know from other recent cases that these issues are not isolated or historic.
“Colleagues were afraid to speak out about these behaviours for fear of being ostracised, demeaned or told to get another job.”
In an official statement, the force apologised and said the conduct of a team of officers at Charing Cross police station did not represent its “values”.
“We are deeply sorry to Londoners and everyone they have failed with their appalling conduct and acknowledge how this will damage the trust and confidence of many in the Met,” it said.
“Since this reprehensible behaviour was uncovered in 2017 we have taken a series of measures to hold those responsible to account and stamp out unacceptable behaviour.”