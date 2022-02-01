Boris Johnson Dodges Questions On His Political Survival During Ukraine Press Conference

The prime minister was taking questions from journalists when he was asked about the partygate scandal rocking his premiership.

The BBC asked him: “Prime minister, first, have you done enough to survive? Have you done enough to persuade enough colleagues to rescue your premiership?

“And on the issue of Ukraine, why should the international community take your diplomacy seriously, when you’re so preoccupied at home, when you put talking to MPs ahead of talking to President Putin?”

Johnson simply responded by saying his focus was “entirely on delivering on the priorities of the British people” before going on to talk about the security of the UK’s allies.