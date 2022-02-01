Boris Johnson Warns Russia Not ‘Deescalating’ Ukraine Crisis Ahead Of Press Conference

Johnson was due to be joined on the trip by foreign secretary Liz Truss, but she will not be travelling after testing positive for Covid on Monday evening.

Yesterday Truss unveiled new legislation on Monday to expand UK sanctions in response to Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine.

The prime minister had also been due to speak to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, but it was postponed after Johnson had to give a statement to the house over the partygate scandal engulfing his government.

Johnson is now expected to hold a phone call with him on Wednesday afternoon.

Ahead of the Ukraine visit, Johnson said: “We urge Russia to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed.”

The prime minister was travelling on a chartered plane from Stansted with staff and a small pool of journalists.