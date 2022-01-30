British Troops 'Very Unlikely' To Fight Russia In Ukraine, Says Foreign Secretary

5 RIFLES Battlegroup prepares for deployment on Op CABRIT in Estonia as part of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence later this year. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) Finnbarr Webster via Getty Images

It is “very unlikely” British soldiers would end up fighting Russian troops in Ukraine, Liz Truss has said.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, the foreign secretary said the UK believed it was “highly likely” Russia would invade.

“That is why we’re doing all we can through deterrence and diplomacy to urge him to desist,” she said.

Truss added the UK was offering support to Ukraine through intelligence, cyber support and defensive weapons, but played down the idea of direct military engagement.

She also announced new legislation announced this week would widen current sanctions so “there will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs”.

Her comments echoed those of Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who said Nato has “no plans” to deploy Nato combat troops to Ukraine.

Boris Johnson is looking at doubling the number of troops deployed to strengthen Europe’s borders.

No.10 said it could send defensive weapons to Estonia while fast jets, warships and military specialists may be sent to protect Nato allies.

The offer will be finalised by UK officials and Nato in Brussels next week, while ministers will discuss the military options on Monday.

Asked if she could rule out putting British soldiers “on the ground” in Ukraine, Truss said: “That’s very unlikely. The defence secretary has been clear about that.”

Pressed on whether there is any scenario in which “British soldiers are fighting with Ukrainians” against Russian troops, she said: “That is very unlikely.

“This is about making sure that the Ukrainian forces have all the support we can give them, whether it’s intelligence support, whether it’s cyber support, whether it’s defensive weapons, which we have been supplying into Ukraine,” she said.

Also speaking to the BBC, Stoltenberg emphasised the difference between Nato allies and Nato partners when it comes to protecting countries against specific threats.

“For all Nato allies, we provide 100% security guarantees, meaning that if one ally is attacked, that will trigger a response from the whole alliance. One for all, all for one, which is the core message of Nato.

“For Ukraine, a partner, we provide support and also send the message that there will be heavy economic sanctions if Russia uses force again.”