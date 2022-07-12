Priti Patel Not Joining Conservative Party Leadership Contest

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Home secretary Priti Patel has decided not to join the Conservative Party leadership race.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the senior cabinet minister said she was “grateful” for the encouragement she had been given to stand.

But said she would “not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs”.

Patel, a leading Brexiteer who would have hoped to secure support from the right of the party, did not say who she would back instead.

“I will be listening to cases being put forward by the candidates standing for the leadership of the Party and trust the contest will be conducted in a good spirit that brings our Party together,” she said.

“As a lifelong and committed Conservative, I will always make the case for freedom, enterprise and opportunity and work with colleagues to deliver these values in government.”

The announcement came after a frenetic morning of campaign activity, with Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch all launching their bids at the same time.

Sunak is seen as the early frontrunner, with the others battling to face off against him in the final round of two.

