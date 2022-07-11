Unexpected Facts (Or Gaffes) From Each Tory Leadership Candidate You Might Not Know

Wallace’s most surprising turn of phrase came during a conversation with Scots Guards in February this year.

He suggested they could have “kicked the backside” of the Russian president, just as they had done to Tsar Nicholas I in the Crimean War in 1853, as he suggested Vladimir Putin had gone “full tonto” by invading Ukraine.

Wallace, who is a former Scots Guards officer, made the comments as he chatted with serving military personnel at the Horse Guards building in Westminster.

Wallace said the UK has 1,000 personnel on stand-by to respond to the crisis, adding: “The Scots Guards kicked the backside of Tsar Nicholas I in 1853 in Crimea – we can always do it again.”