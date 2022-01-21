Grant Shapps' Cringey New Clip About Trains Has Already Been Derailed

Grant Shapps' new video for the department of transport Twitter

Grant Shapps just posted a new video to promote his department’s decision to remove some train announcements – and it’s now getting exactly the Twitter treatment it deserves.

The transport secretary – clearly having taken a leaf out of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s book – upped his PR game on Friday in the new one-minute clip.

Suitably filmed on a train, the minister starts the clip by reading from The Daily Telegraph as a series of random announcements are read out.

With cheery whistling music in the background, Shapps then looks straight at the camera and says: “If you travel by train, you’ve probably heard some of these messages, time and again, repeated over and over.”

He claims some of these messages “just state the obvious”, before noting: “Do we really need to be told to put our unwanted newspapers in the bin or that the weather outside is inclement?

“Passengers just need to be treated as grownups and be able to use their common sense because train travel should be a chance to relax, read a book, maybe catch up on some work or even take a nap.”

He says his department have now reviewed the train messages, and “where they add nothing but noise and irritation, we’re removing them”.

He then proudly concludes: “All part of Williams-Shapps plan to improve our railways.”

📢 '...put unwanted newspapers in the bin...'



This is one example of the announcements that we're getting rid of, making the passenger experience better and delivering on the Williams-Shapps #PlanForRail.



Read more on announcements we’re removing 👇https://t.co/rSHLqZ5itH pic.twitter.com/xvp09Op4m9 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 21, 2022

Didn’t take long before people pointed out that this is hardly the biggest problem with the UK’s travel industry though, especially in a period of staff shortages and climbing train ticket prices...

Thank god we have a Transport Secretary focusing on the important things, eh https://t.co/iFMvMtwy4E — David Frankal (@DavidFrankal) January 21, 2022

Why is no one wearing a mask on that train? Thought it was mandatory until next week at least. https://t.co/hhG0nJzfu2 — Bob (@Wobbly_B) January 21, 2022

Train passengers are seeing crucial services cut, the Government are refusing to fix Hammersmith Bridge & HGV drivers still face poor working conditions.



Yet this is the 'big' announcement from the Department of Transport?



Is this the best Operation Save Big Dog has to offer? https://t.co/Mkw7GIdFtV — Ruth Cadbury MP 💙 (@RuthCadbury) January 21, 2022

Stick a fork in this government, it’s done.



The Secretary of State for transport’s priority is the number of announcements on the train.



Not whether you can afford to get one. Or whether it runs on time. Or if it’s overcrowded or an infection risk.



The announcements… https://t.co/XRp4K2sGqX — Anna Turley 🌹💙 (@annaturley) January 21, 2022

Finally, they’re pulling out the big guns! https://t.co/G4a4eeyWkT — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) January 21, 2022

Stop Normal Island, I want to get off. I got the train yesterday. No annoying announcements apart from the one half way there when they announced it was now cancelled get off. The driver didn’t know the way to Manchester and the guard was AWOL 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/7JS7edPPcE — gemma (@Nimmette) January 21, 2022

And of course, there were the inevitable jokes too....

OMG. They've actually just done The Thick of It. https://t.co/aOmj06ZxEe pic.twitter.com/72ABvKlU2Y — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 21, 2022