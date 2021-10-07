Jeremy Vine Channels Alan Partridge During Attempt To Help Pig Farmer

Jeremy Vine has joined in the fun after a clip of the BBC broadcaster appearing to go full Alan Partridge was shared widely on Twitter.

On his BBC Radio 2 show on Thursday, Vine threw out some possible solutions to the abattoir labour shortage that means hundreds of pigs across the UK face being slaughtered.

The journalist had received a message from an east Yorkshire farm where – he explained – they faced a dilemma about what do do with their pigs as the animals could not enter the food chain as normal.

He continued: “Is there anything else we can do here? Could people adopt them as pets? Could people collect pigs and slaughter them personally ... use them as a spit roast or something. I don’t know, they’re obviously very different choices there.”

The clip was seized on by the Accidental Partridge account, which shares Partridge-esque moments seen in the wild.