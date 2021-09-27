HM Treasury/ Rishi Sunak/ Twitter Rishi Sunak in his latest video

Rishi Sunak has released a very stylised, and dramatic, video dedicated to his largest scheme – furlough. Published on Monday, the video follows weeks of silence from the chancellor as successive crises over gas, energy, fuel and CO2 grip the nation. But as his furlough scheme is set to end at the end of this month, Sunak has clearly decided to honour the landmark – even though it’s likely to trigger a rise in unemployment figures by around 150,000. The five and a half minute video includes many cameos of Sunak himself, footage of his aides looking nervous and explaining their fears surrounding the scheme, with brief interviews from the employers who benefited from the scheme. It’s all accompanied by emotive, action-movie style music usually found in Hollywood blockbusters.

When we said we’d do whatever it takes, we meant it.



This is the story of Furlough👇 pic.twitter.com/dDwJK0iBz5 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 27, 2021

With slowed-down footage, black and white filters over Sunak’s first announcement, and many, many, musical crescendos, there is no doubt this was intended to be a moment of cinema. As seen in the video, many businesses were grateful that the scheme allowed them to keep their heads above water and prevented many from falling into poverty. One businesswoman tells the video: “I remember we all sat braced, waiting for the Chancellor’s announcement.” The clip includes appearances from Sunak’s team as well. One aide explained how there were concerns no-one would know what furlough is, only for him to reply: “Oh, they will.”