Gas prices have shot up in the UK to around four times their value back in January.

According to data from the Institution of Civil Engineers, it was 45.8p per therm back in January – it’s now 181p per therm.

Why have gas prices jumped?

A squeeze on gas and energy supplies around the world after last year’s cold winter is now having a knock-on effect.

Prices have jumped by 70% since August alone in the UK.

Struggles with the National Grid – including a fire at a key import cable which cut off an electricity supply source – has also increased the country’s dependence on gas power plants.

Gas markets have crippled the carbon dioxide supply chain as well.

The UK only has enough backup gas for four to five days of winter, which will drive up prices – one million extra British households could be in fuel poverty next year.