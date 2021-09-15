Barcroft Media via Getty Images Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street for PMQs on Wednesday – he started his reshuffle shortly afterwards

Prime minister Boris Johnson rearranged those in the top government roles on Wednesday, as his spokesperson vows he has “put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic”.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s in – and who’s now out. We’ll be updating this story.

Foreign secretary

Dominic Raab has been kicked out of his role as foreign secretary after two years in the job. In recent weeks, he has been widely accused of mishandling the Afghanistan crisis and going on a family holiday as the Taliban took hold of the country.

Reporters on the ground believed he was pushing back against a demotion, but he has just been appointed as the new justice secretary, lord chancellor and deputy prime minister.

Johnson’s administration did not have a deputy prime minister until now.

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg tweeted: “No 10 keen for this not to be seen as demotion after Afghanistan – Raab gets Deputy PM title too, sources emphasising his experience as [a] lawyer.”