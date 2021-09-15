Prime minister Boris Johnson rearranged those in the top government roles on Wednesday, as his spokesperson vows he has “put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic”.
Here’s a breakdown of who’s in – and who’s now out. We’ll be updating this story.
Foreign secretary
Dominic Raab has been kicked out of his role as foreign secretary after two years in the job. In recent weeks, he has been widely accused of mishandling the Afghanistan crisis and going on a family holiday as the Taliban took hold of the country.
Reporters on the ground believed he was pushing back against a demotion, but he has just been appointed as the new justice secretary, lord chancellor and deputy prime minister.
Johnson’s administration did not have a deputy prime minister until now.
The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg tweeted: “No 10 keen for this not to be seen as demotion after Afghanistan – Raab gets Deputy PM title too, sources emphasising his experience as [a] lawyer.”
Education secretary
Gavin Williamson has been sacked as education secretary after a controversial run.
He faced extensive criticism for his handling of A-level and GCSE exams throughout the pandemic, while his public appearances often triggered widespread ridicule online.
Williamson tweeted that it had been a “privilege” to serve in the role since 2019, and that he is proud of his work.
Justice secretary
Robert Buckland was fired as lord chancellor and justice secretary after two years on the job. He was prominent supporter for the Remain campaign leading up the EU referendum. He previously served as prisons minister and was particularly popular with Labour MPs during his time on the front benches.
Dominic Raab is set to be Buckland’s replacement as justice secretary, and lord chancellor.
Housing, communities and local government secretary
Robert Jenrick was kicked out of the ministry for housing, communities and local government.