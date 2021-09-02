Gavin Williamson infuriated people up and down the country when he appeared on breakfast programmes this morning to discuss children’s return to school.

On BBC Breakfast the education secretary continually side-stepped how he was focusing on increasing ventilation in schools to reduce Covid infection rates, as it is one of the most proven methods of preventing the spread of the virus.

But, then he claimed pupils should continue using classrooms with windows that cannot open, as CO2 monitoring programmes are being rolled out instead.

Seconds later, Williamson admitted they have not yet been installed in classrooms – even though pupils across England and Wales have begun to return to the classroom this week.

Unsurprisingly, the internet had something to say about that.

Actor David Schneider compared him to foreign secretary Dominic Raab who has been called to resign over his handling of the Afghanistan crisis in recent weeks.