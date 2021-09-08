Why Is Priti Patel Going Head To Head With France?

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Priti Patel has been in disagreement with her French counterpart over the migrant crisis

Priti Patel is expected to hold talks with her French counterpart at a meeting of G7 ministers on Wednesday, as tensions rise over the migrant crisis. The home secretary has already issued a stern warning to France about withdrawing the £54.2 million the UK offered to its neighbour in July. This money was supposed to help prevent migrants from travelling across the English Channel to the UK – but there’s been a significant influx in recent weeks, despite the Home Office’s financial aid, meaning Patel’s meeting with French minister Gerald Darmanin could be a little uncomfortable. Migrant numbers are rising Patel has repeatedly pledged to crack down on the number of asylum seekers reaching the UK, particularly those coming through the English Channel, but a record number tried to cross on Monday. At least 1,000 people were seen travelling from France to the UK according to witnesses, although the Home Office maintains that the actual number is much lower at 785. Numbers last reached an all-time high on August 21, when 828 migrants travelled to the UK. Migrant numbers are thought to be up due to the ideal weather conditions after a particularly wet and cold August. Even without counting Monday’s figures, it’s believed more than 12,500 people have travelled across the Channel seeking asylum, according to PA news agency – a far greater number than the 8,417 who arrived in the UK via the same method in 2020.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images A young migrant being carried by a Border Force official after arriving into Dover on Wednesday

Patel is furious at recent events The home secretary has threatened not to cover the bill for border patrols in France unless her targets are met. She claims France should stop close to three quarters of those attempting to make the crossing – but her counterpart says the country stops more than half as it is. Patel previously claimed she wanted the Channel crossing to become “unviable” for those entering the UK illegally. She has also proposed an increase to prison sentences for illegal migrants and wants a life sentence for those who “facilitate” crossings. But, as the French reportedly stopped only 200 migrants on Monday, Patel is said to be “furious”, according to The Times. She told Tory MPs she is “prepared to pull the funding promised less than two months ago if they failed to stop three in four crossings by the end of this month”. She also said this week: “It’s payment by results and we’ve not yet seen those results. The money is conditional.” France are fighting back France said if Patel were to withdraw funding, her policy would be “a break in the spirit of mutual trust”. Calais MP Pierre-Henri Dumont told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that “nothing” can stop the migrants and that it is “impossible” for the French police to patrol an entire shoreline. He said: “We have more and more patrols. “The money that was promised to be given by the UK government to France is set to maintain this number of patrols that we already doubled a few weeks ago.” The French interior ministry also responded to Patel’s threat, and said: “The funding granted by the British government within the framework of this co-operation (£54 million) is a fair contribution to this effort, which relies mainly on French forces.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Migrants arriving into Dungeness