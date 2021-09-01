TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Former interpreters for the British forces in Afghanistan

More than 8,000 Afghans who worked with the British government and military will be able to stay in the UK permanently, the Home Office has announced. Interpreters, security support staff and others included in the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which prioritises those facing a serious threat to life in Afghanistan, will be given “indefinite leave to remain”. Those who have already been relocated in the UK with temporary residency can now upgrade their immigration status for free, allowing them access to permanent jobs with unrestricted rights to work. The change is a major improvement in the rights of Afghans affected, who under previous plans would have been granted only five years’ temporary residency. The Home Office move is part of a new policy dubbed Operation Warm Welcome, with £12m allocated to help with school support, £5m for housing help and £3m for access to the NHS and GPs. There will also be an online “portal” so offers of support from the public and employers, such as jobs, accommodation and donations of clothing and toys, can be registered. Under immigration plans announced in July, any foreign national coming to the UK through “resettlement” routes were already entitled to indefinite leave to remain. But home secretary Priti Patel has now decided that this will apply explicitly to Afghans who worked closely with the British military and UK government in Afghanistan, and risked their lives in doing so.

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Passengers evacuated from Afghanistan landing at RAF Brize Norton