Pen Farthing's Lead Vet Confirms Operation Ark Is Not Over

Nowzad update: Op Ark is a humanitarian mission to rescue 68 Nowzad staff including their 25 children and new born child, along with 150 animals. I was lead vet, travelling back with Pen & animals to UK, but most important work remains undone @PeterEgan6 @domdyer70 @alpacapower pic.twitter.com/RlybTX810H

Operation Ark is still on, according to a lead veterinarian surgeon who has been working with veteran and sanctuary founder Paul “Pen” Farthing to evacuate animals from Afghanistan.

Farthing and his colleagues have been criticised for supposedly prioritising the animals from their Nowzad sanctuary over humans in their campaign “Operation Ark”.

In a video posted on Twitter on Monday, Dr Iain McGill said: “Yesterday I flew back with Pen with 150 animals into Heathrow.

“The animal part of our mission is finished but this was never just about the animals.

“This was about the people, and also bringing about the animals.

“But this was a humanitarian mission. Our work is left undone. There’s still 68 Nowzad staff in there and their families, including 26 children – one of whom is a newborn baby – so this is a progress update.

“Don’t listen to the ‘animals before people’ narrative by uninformed people in the media.”

Farthing and his supporters wanted all of his Nomzad staff and their dependents, along with his 140 dogs and 60 cats, to be evacuated when the government collapsed in Afghanistan two weeks ago.

Visas were then granted for Farthing’s 68 staff and their families, but he said he would only leave if his animals could too.