UK To Continue Kabul Evacuations Despite Airport Attack, Boris Johnson Says

Boris Johnson has said his government will continue its evacuation operation in Afghanistan despite a suspected terror attack on Kabul airport that could have left many dead and dozens wounded.

After the UK prime minister chaired an emergency response meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, he said Britain’s airlift would continue “going up until the last moment”.

“We are able to continue with the programme in the way we have been running it, according to the timetable that we have got and that is what we are going to do,” Johnson said.

While the death toll was thought to be 13, and almost 60 injured, video images uploaded by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies of people killed in tightly packed crowds outside the airport.

US officials said 11 US marines and a navy medic were killed in the airport attack. A New York Times reporter counted 40 dead bodies. The Wall Street Journal said 60 Afghans had died.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed two blasts occurred in a “complex attack” outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing “a number of US service members” and injuring others, as “a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack”.

The Ministry of Defence said there had been no UK military or government casualties reported at an early stage.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said at least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded in twin suicide attacks outside the airport, which has been the centre of the effort to help people flee Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defence did not confirm or deny whether the so-called Islamic State (IS) splinter cell, Isis-K, was believed to be behind the explosions, after earlier warnings about the terror group in Afghanistan.

But an anonymous US official said the blasts were “definitely believed to be” carried out by IS.

Kirby said at least one explosion took place at or near the Baron Hotel, where the UK has been processing Britons and Afghans eligible for evacuation after the Taliban seized control of the nation.

He said another blast occurred a short distance away near the Abbey Gate of Kabul’s airport.