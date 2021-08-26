As many as five US troops were reportedly injured in the attack.

Suicide bombers reportedly detonated explosives in the sewage canals outside the airport among crowds of people.

US official reportedly said Isis group definitely thought to be behind the attack.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed 52 people were injured in the double suicide bombings.

White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted a source said “hundreds of Isis-K in the vicinity, attacks likely to continue”.

French president Emmanuel Macron said the French ambassador Martinon will now return to Paris.

The Taliban forces have arrived at the airport and are attempting to control security and traffic flow.

A US official said the complex attack is “definitely believed” to have been carried out by the Islamic State group. It involved two suicide bombers and gunmen.

Russian foreign ministry say 13 have died and 15 are wounded.

ISIS suicide bomber reported to have been responsible for the explosion.

UK defence source said one explosion occurred near Barons Hotel, followed by a small arms firm, while a second was reported at Abbey Gate.

US Embassy warned all US citizens at ‘Abbey Gate, East Gate or North Gate’ to “leave immediately”.

An emergency hospital in Kabul said 30 people arrived with injuries after the explosion. Six were dead on arrival.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the bombing has resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties and was the result of a “complex attack”.

One US serviceman is reportedly seriously injured and US casualties are expected to rise, according to reports.

The BBC’s Nasfiseh Kohnvard tweeted: “Those inside Kabul airport were warned of a possible rocket attack. Soldiers ask people to take cover, a source inside the airport tells me.”

Local residents are directing traffic outside the emergency hospital so those who are injured can enter safely.

US president Joe Biden was briefed on the explosion by an official.

No.10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has been updated on the situation at the airport in Kabul and will chair a COBR later this afternoon.”

Two explosions went off near Baron Hotel outside the airport – the place where UK troops have been processing evacuees.

Taliban updates death toll to at least 13 people including children.

All US diplomatic personnel safely accounted for, but three were injured. No UK or French nationals were among the injured.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said a suicide attack has killed at least two people and wounded 15. This was the first official report of casualties from the explosion.

The Taliban say at least 11 have been killed, including foreigners and children, and that members of the Taliban have been injured. US officials say there is no information about US citizens yet, and there are injuries about Afghans.

A witness told AP news agency that several people appear to have died and others have lost limbs.

The injured are now being attended to outside the airport by Abbey gate.

The blast is believed to have been triggered by a suicide bomber.

US official says initial reports are that two or three US service people were injured in the attack.

UK defence ministry says it is working urgently to establish details.

Defence minister Ben Wallace said: “We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort.

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens in Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other Nato allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.”