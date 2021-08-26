Who Are Isis-K? The Terror Group Posing A Threat To Afghanistan

Isis-K presents a serious risk to the safety of all citizens desperately trying to escape Afghanistan through Kabul Airport.

The terror group has left UK and US officials urging people about the “ongoing and high risk of terrorist attack” at the main port of escape in the entire country.

Who are Isis-K?

The terror group, full name Islamic State Khorasan, is affiliated with the most extreme trend in the Islamic militant movement, Isis.

It is thought to have approximately 2,200 fighters although this number may have swelled in the power vacuum left behind by the military withdrawal in recent weeks.

This particular branch emerged in 2015, when Isis was expanding its reach out of Iraq and Syria.

It has developed a reputation for some of the most brutal acts of violence in Afghanistan – last year, an attack at a maternity hospital killed 24 people.

The group is known for attacking crowds through suicide bombing either by using a vehicle or sending one person into a crowd with a suicide vest on. This is usually followed up with an attack from gunmen.

Isis-K is led by militant called Shahab al-Muhajir at the moment – previous leaders have been captured or killed by US and Afghan military efforts.

The Taliban’s enemy

While terror groups around the world were buoyed by the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, Isis were not.

The Islamic State has come out and condemned the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, as the militants chose to negotiate with the US rather than taking the country through jihad.

Isis even dubbed the Taliban “apostates” and criticised them for not apply Islamic law as robustly as they would.

It’s important to note this group is also different to Al-Qaeda, the terror group responsible for the 9/11 attacks.

These militants remain close with the Taliban, an alliance which has become vital to their survival.

Al-Qaeda’s attacks on 9/11 triggered the invasion of Nato forces into Afghanistan, then under the Taliban’s control, as they were harbouring the terrorists.