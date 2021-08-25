Meet The Anti-Taliban Fighters Defending Afghanistan's Last Safe Haven

AHMAD SAHEL ARMAN via AFP via Getty Images Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces take part in military training at the Abdullah Khil area of Dara district in Panjshir province on August 24, 2021

Afghanistan’s Panjshir district is home to a growing resistance movement which has not yet fallen to the Taliban. National Resistance Front (NRF) is made up of former Afghan government forces and based in the famous Panjshir valley. The district is currently housing more than 1,000 displaced people and has become a safe place for those who feel especially threatened by the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan more than a week ago. This includes women, human rights activists, intellectuals, politicians and children. They’re all being well protected, too, by anti-Taliban soldiers. The valley itself is famously impenetrable, having fought off Soviet threats between 1979 and 1989, and then the Taliban repeatedly throughout the 90s.

Panjshir is not just a safe haven against the Taliban The district has now become a hub for a military movement which aims to stand up to the Taliban, while also protecting those who feel targeted by the terror group. The resistance is led by Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, the famous guerrilla commander who fought off the USSR in the 90s and led the Tajiks. Massoud even penned an op-ed in the Washington Post on Thursday calling for the US to provide weapons to the growing resistance. The resistance’s head of foreign relations, Ali Nazary, also told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme they had “thousands of forces ready for the resistance”. The resistance fighters carry assault rifles, grenades and walkie-talkies. One told Al Jazeera news agency: “We are going to rub their faces in the ground.” But the resistance will only rise up against the Taliban if the militants are not prepared to negotiate governance in Afghanistan and launch an offensive. Massoud said: “If Taliban warlords launch an assault, they will of course face staunch resistance from us.”

Former Afghan government forces forming a resistance movement in a fortified valley in Panjshir province are preparing for "long-term conflict", but are also seeking to negotiate with the Taliban, their spokesman tells @AFP in an interviewhttps://t.co/uXYiUwDtMbpic.twitter.com/aqpC1dia1h — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 23, 2021

Will they fall to the Taliban? The Taliban maintain that they have now surrounded the Panjshir valley and put the area under siege. The country’s former vice-president Amrullah Saleh, based in Panjshir, also tweeted that the Taliban was closing in on the region on Monday.

Talibs have massed forces near the entrance of Panjshir a day after they got trapped in ambush zones of neighboring Andarab valley & hardly went out in one piece. Meanwhile Salang highway is closed by the forces of the Resistance. "There are terrains to be avoided". See you. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 22, 2021