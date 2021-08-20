At the end of today's programme I tried to summarise in 3 minutes the point we've reached with Afghanistan - both now and in the longer-term. The loss of a democracy and of US influence is part of that. Produced @MichaelCoxJ. https://t.co/TreAeg0y2Upic.twitter.com/UGDVb4AGcJ — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) August 19, 2021

Ros Atkins unpacked the complex Afghanistan crisis on Thursday and outlined his predictions for the country in the hands of the Taliban. The presenter and creator of BBC News’ Outside Source tweeted a three-minute segment from his show where he touched on “the loss of a democracy and of US influence” that have followed the collapse of the Afghan government. He pointed out how the Taliban were now working to form a government by having high-level meetings in Kabul about the transfer of power while the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani had announced his intention to soon return to Afghanistan. But, Atkins noted that the US no longer recognises Ghani’s authority – the president fled from the nation on Sunday and handed the reins of power over to the Taliban.

Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images US president Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, which allowed the Taliban to sweep into power

Atkins continued: “Rather than trying to seize power from the Taliban, Americans at the moment are far more concerned with the vast operation that’s underway.” The US has announced it is pursuing a non-combative evacuation operation from Afghanistan. This is focused on Kabul Airport, one of the remaining places in Afghanistan still in the hands of the US. Atkins noted “there we continue to see desperate scenes” as thousands desperately try to escape the Taliban by any means possible. But Americans do not control the entire process – they are actually relying on the Taliban to provide safe passage to civilians on their way to the airport. The BBC journalist added: “If the Americans have limited control over how people can get out now, there’s a far longer term loss of control to consider too.”

- via Getty Images Afghan nationals arrive at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 20, 2021, to return back to Afghanistan