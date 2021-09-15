Cabinet Reshuffle: Gavin Williamson Sacked, Dominic Raab Demoted To Justice Secretary

Gavin Williamson has lost his job as education secretary, as part of Boris Johnson’s reshuffle of his cabinet.
Dominic Raab has been demoted from foreign secretary to justice secretary. Raab, who held the title of first secretary of state, has been also given the title of deputy prime minister.
Robert Jenrick has lost his job as communities secretary, while Robert Buckland has been sacked as justice secretary.
A No.10 spokesperson said: “Gavin Williamson has played a key role in transforming the skills agenda as we create a high wage and high skilled economy, providing a lifetime skills guarantee for millions across the country. ”
“The prime minister is grateful for his loyalty and service.”
Liz Truss, the international trade secretary, is tipped for a promotion, as is Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.
The prime minister’s spokesperson said Johnson “understood the importance of having a diverse cabinet” but would not guarantee that female representation around the table would be maintained at least at its current level.