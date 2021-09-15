'You've Been Rumbled' – Sajid Javid Faces Backlash Over Maskless Meeting

Sajid Javid did not win over any fans after backing the cabinet’s decision not to wear masks in a crowded meeting, when he was in interview on Wednesday. Questioned about a photograph released by No.10 on Tuesday where between 30 and 40 maskless ministers are crowded together, Javid claimed it was “perfectly consistent” with the prime minister’s advice. The health secretary alleged the current guidance was “masks should be considered in crowded places amongst strangers”.

In his plan to deal with Covid in the coming months, Boris Johnson revealed this week that the public should be engaging in self-protective measures, including wearing masks in high risk or crowded places. The health secretary’s comments also followed repeated warnings from scientific experts that face masks should be worn to decrease a winter spike in Covid infections.

Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St Between 30 and 40 ministers crowded together for a cabinet minister in this photograph, released on Tuesday

Javid was questioned about the maskless backbencher Conservatives who have been seen attending large meetings in the Commons, too. The health secretary replied: “They’re not strangers.”

“Take a look at the picture No 10 released yesterday. There is 33 to 40 people in that room, poorly ventilated, not one person is wearing a mask on the day you advise us to wear masks in a situation like that!” pic.twitter.com/IRUL5NaGx5 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 15, 2021

It’s safe to say Javid’s comments did not go down well online. Journalist Kevin Maguire tweeted: “It’s fine for Tory MPs to sit mask without without masks very close to 364 friends, says the health secretary. “I doubt his chief medical officer would agree.”

I doubt his Chief Medical Officer would agree.https://t.co/rymCCFnbJF — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 15, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote: “So...is the implication that Covid [is] less likely to be caught from a close contact that is a friend or colleague? Virus will be delighted at this coverage.”

Virus will be delighted at this coverage. https://t.co/VlMpEzMhBW — Mag Worden (@mag_worden) September 15, 2021

No wonder we’re up Covid creek without a paddle. What qualifies this banker to be the health secretary? — Tom Rennie (@thomasjrennie) September 15, 2021

if you can only get covid from strangers , why could we not see our families last Christmas hmmm?!? Absolute joke of a government — Jenny Lindsay (@jennylindsay71) September 15, 2021

Lead by example, that’s why so many don’t take it seriously — Jue Marriott (@j_a_m_4t7) September 15, 2021

One rule for them, one for us. — Ada 🦓 (@ConwayAdrian) September 15, 2021

On Tory MPs not wearing masks in Commons, @sajidjavid tells @bbcnickrobinson mask wearing is part of a 'suite of measures'. He suggests that if you've been double jabbed or tested then mask wearing not needed. Is that the new advice from govt to the public? — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) September 15, 2021

Oh well that clears it up then 😂 not confusing at all https://t.co/mrvIoTqs4L — Jo3r (@J0er_82) September 15, 2021