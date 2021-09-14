Chris Whitty Used One Simple Slide To Show How Vaccines Work So Well

UK Government Public Health England data showing the rate of Covid-19 deaths among the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Chris Whitty has used a single graphic to lay bare the effectiveness of vaccines in curbing Covid as he urged British people to get the jab ahead of winter.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference as Boris Johnson unveiled the plan for avoiding a crisis during the colder months, England’s chief medical officer used a series of slides to explain why people were much more likely to become seriously ill from coronavirus if they were not vaccinated.

One particular graph using Public Health England data showed the rate of Covid-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for various age groups, with the rate of death being significantly lower for those who are double jabbed.

In the 70 to 79 age category, the rate of deaths was just 9.2 per 100,000 cases among the vaccinated.

But the rate was more than five times higher – 52.1 deaths per 100,000 cases – among those who had not taken a Covid vaccine.

In the 50 to 59 age group vaccinated people recorded 1 death per 100,000 cases compared to 9.7 per 100,000 if people were without immunisation.